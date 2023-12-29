Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

