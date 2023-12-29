Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 134,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

