Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

