Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 69,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $217.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.