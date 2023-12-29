Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 8,826 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,128,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.