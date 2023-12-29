Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

