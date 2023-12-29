JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Down 2.4 %

JOAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

