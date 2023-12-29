JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.
JOANN Trading Down 2.4 %
JOAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JOAN
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JOANN
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.