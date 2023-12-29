Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.