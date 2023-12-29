JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High at $928.00

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 928 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 923.60 ($11.74), with a volume of 10470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.66).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £681.91 million, a PE ratio of -7,816.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 873.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 851.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 22.36.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

