Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

