Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.
Kearny Financial Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
