Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 18888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $774.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Kelly Services's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

