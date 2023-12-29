Ken Murphy Purchases 48 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($175.65).

On Friday, October 27th, Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($177.56).

TSCO opened at GBX 289 ($3.67) on Friday. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 220.60 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

