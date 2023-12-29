Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,444 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Pfizer by 119.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

