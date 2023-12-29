Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 74 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

