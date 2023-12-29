Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $4,742,179.04 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

KEYS stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.8% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

