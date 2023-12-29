Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

