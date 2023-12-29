Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

KIRK stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

