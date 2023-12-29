Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,879 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

