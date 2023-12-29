Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.92 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

