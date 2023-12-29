Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

