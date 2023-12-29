Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

