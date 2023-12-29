Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 14.5% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 77.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $628.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.06.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

