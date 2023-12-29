Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Corning stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.