Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $628.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.06.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

