Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

