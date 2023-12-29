L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 3,328 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

