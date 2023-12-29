LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $282,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $447,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

