Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $789.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.16.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

