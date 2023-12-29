Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

