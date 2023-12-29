Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LICY. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LICY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

