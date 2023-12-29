Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LICY. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Price Performance
LICY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
