Lifesci Capital Comments on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will earn ($5.31) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

TARS stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $686.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,567 shares of company stock worth $1,263,188. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

