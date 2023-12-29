Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

RCKT opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

