LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.8 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

