Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.95.
LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
NYSE LAC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
