Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.95.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

