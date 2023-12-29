Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.18

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 22527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

