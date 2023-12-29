LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $85.29 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $85.29 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

