LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,281 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

