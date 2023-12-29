Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $12.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Handelsbanken initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

