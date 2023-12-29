Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $14.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

LYFT opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

