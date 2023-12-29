Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

