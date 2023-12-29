Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) vs. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Head to Head Contrast

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and Mapfre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mapfre 1 0 0 0 1.00

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Mapfre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mapfre shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterdrop and Mapfre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 8.96% 5.08% 3.99% Mapfre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Mapfre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.01 $88.11 million $0.07 15.00 Mapfre N/A N/A N/A $0.26 7.53

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Mapfre. Mapfre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterdrop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Mapfre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, S.A. operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products. In addition, it offers solutions for large risks for aviation, energy, industry, construction, and other companies; and reinsurance services. In addition, it engages in the real estate, real estate investment management, and IT businesses; and provision of advisory and management services. The company offers its services to individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. The company was formerly known as Corporacion Mapfre and changed its name to Mapfre, S.A. in December 2006. Mapfre, S.A. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Majadahonda, Spain. Mapfre, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cartera Mapfre, S.L.

