Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $224.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.