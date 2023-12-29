McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.61

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.61 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 11763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

