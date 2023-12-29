Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

