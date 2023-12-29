MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

