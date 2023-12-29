MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,581.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,464.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

