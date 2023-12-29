Mercantile (LON:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.50

Shares of Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.83), with a volume of 8553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

Mercantile Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,150.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Mercantile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mercantile’s payout ratio is 70,000.00%.

About Mercantile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

