Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,525 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $116,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.