Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $358.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

