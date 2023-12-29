Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

